A CAR was stolen from the driveway of a residential property in York and was later involved in a collision.
At around 6am on Sunday (July 18), a black Vauxhall Astra was taken from the driveway of a residential property in the Northfields area of Strensall in the city.
The car was later found involved in a collision.
North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular, anyone who may have seen a car of this description being driven in the Strensall area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC526.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: NYP-18072021-0116.
