YORK'S NHS services have urged patients to do their bit after one doctor warned it is "under extreme pressure".
NHS Vale of York CCG has issued a public health message following a rise in the number of staff self-isolating or off work with ill health.
The CCG said the surge in demand is affecting GP practices, primary and community healthcare.
It said planned appointments may need to be rearranged or delayed at short notice.
Dr Nigel Wells, Clinical Chair at NHS Vale of York CCG, said: "Every part of our system is currently under extreme pressure so please think carefully about choosing the right NHS service for your needs.
"Every day we are seeing increasing numbers of NHS staff having to isolate, making things even tougher.
"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to those working within our NHS system under huge pressure at the moment whilst continuing to maintain high standards of care for patients."
To help cope with these pressures and ensure the people who need care the most can get it, the NHS is asking people to:
- Be kind to staff.
- Call NHS 111 or their pharmacy first before contacting your GP or going to A&E.
- Most patients can treat minor illnesses and injuries such as sore throats, grazes and hangovers at home. Most simple ailments will begin to get better within a few days, the CCG said.
- Contact your pharmacist for confidential, expert advice and treatment for a range of common illnesses, such as headaches, fevers, upset stomachs and minor rashes.
- Use NHS 111 as a non-emergency service if you need immediate medical help or advice but it is not a life-threatening situation.
- If you suspect you have coronavirus, stay at home and get a test by calling 119 or visiting www.nhs.uk – you cannot access testing through your GP.
- Get your second vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
- Understand that you may not be seen in the same way as before the pandemic. Virtual or telephone appointments are often more appropriate.
- If you are visiting a healthcare setting please remember to wear a face covering and use handwashing and alcohol gel facilities.
- Attend your appointments. If you can't make it, let them know so that it can be offered to others.
