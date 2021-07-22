MEMBERS of the York Guildhall Orchestra have recorded a 'Yorkshire Medley' of local tunes for Yorkshire Day on August 1.
The medley - which can be watched on YouTube - features Ilkley Moor, Tom Bowling, Scarborough Fair and the Yorkshire Hornpipe, all woven together into a seamless whole by conductor Simon Wright.
The aim is to get everyone tapping their toes and whistling along in celebration of Yorkshireness, said an orchestra spokesperson.
The medley was recorded during lockdown - 58 members of the orchestra (some, naturally, wearing flat caps) recorded their own sections individually at home, before they were all brought together in a video. You can watch on the orchestra's You Tube channel: youtube.com./watch?v=CrrtA6TStAo
“It was fun arranging the four Yorkshire tunes but even more rewarding and a real joy to hear the orchestra coming together," said Mr Wright. "Let's hope we can perform live to the public very soon.”
The orchestra hopes to be back at York Barbican in October 2021.
