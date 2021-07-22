A LARGE group of young people threw an object at a member of the public at a skate park before subjecting them to verbal abuse.
The incident occurred at Norton Skate Park between 7-8pm on Tuesday July 13.
North Yorkshire Police officers are aware of a number of instances of antisocial behaviour occurring at this location and are calling for anyone with information about the individuals responsible for this incident or any others to get in touch. The young people involved are believed to be roughly 16 years of age.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jane Jones 1492. You can also email jane.jones@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210159510.
