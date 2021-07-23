IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five cricket teams from the past.
Pictured above, Nunthorpe Grammar School cricket team who beat Fulford in the York School’s senior final in July 1971.
Back row, left to right: P Hall, P Roberts, D Ellerker, M Lees, S Potts, D Fenton. Front: I Wilson, R Hearfield, S Langron, K Woods, B White.
Next up...
FULFORD SCHOOL CRICKET TEAM 1971: Back, from left: A Smith, R McShane, P Andrews, D Horner, P Brisbane, J Rennison. Front: D Wray, G Forth, B Wall, K Davison, P Wherrett.
ROWNTREE’S CC 1971: Back, from left: I Connell, L Morse, D Batty, M Plowman, S Blake, D Blake. Front: A Greenwood, B Shaw, R Barker, R Buckingham, C Kitching.
STAMFORD BRIDGE CC 1971: Back, from left: N Peirson, J Beckett, J Vanham, R Lawson, G Bellamy, D Dixon. Front: P West, N West, C Walton, A Jackson, K Walker.
YORK SUGAR FACTORY TEAM 1971: Back, from left: Umpire, C Skilbeck, E Horsman, S Marshall, W Thornton, B Deighton, F Clayton, E Burdett. Front: M Sadler, R Shanks, N Livie, M White, M Taylor and W Bennett.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
