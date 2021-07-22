A YORK festival for the over-50s is going ahead this year - ’undaunted and unsubdued' by the coronavirus.

Organisers of the York50+ Festival, which will run from Saturday September 25 to Sunday October 3,say older citizens of York have ‘survived worse and are ready to get a grip on the future.’

The York Older People’s Assembly says the festival has become a landmark in the city’s annual calendar and people are being invited to get creative with events however they would like to participate - live, online or hybrid.

However, the deadline for inclusion in the programme is this Sunday, July 24.

Sue Lister, who coordinated the festival for 12 years, said: "How can you bridge the gap that Covid has caused between us? How can we dance together, sing together, paint and craft together again? Who is going to lead the way back into outdoor events, exercise, sports?”

Mary Cannon, the current festival coordinator, said: “We all know that the last year or so has been difficult for all of us. We were forced to cancel last year’s festival but felt that this year we wanted to provide opportunities for activities of all kinds to people who have had to get used to inactivity.

"We’re still not absolutely certain how life will be in September but if you or your group have ideas for how people can light up their lives, become used to being with other people again, and just have fun, please send in your events. We’re also looking for volunteers."

People can ring Mary on 01904 332613 or Sue on 01904 488870 to discuss possibilities or can fill in the event form or the business advertising form at www.yorkassembly.org.uk/50-festival as soon as possible. Inquiries can also be emailed to yorkfiftyplus@gmail.com.