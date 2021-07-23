There has been a lot in the international news about flooding, in parts of Europe and now China. To us in York, it is alarming to hear of these record water levels.

The south-east of The Netherlands, though badly affected, was saved from the horrendous loss of life in parts of Belgium and Germany by creating floodplains for the main river.

Yes, creating floodplains, not building on them.

Rose Berl, Vine Street, York