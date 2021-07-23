The last three-year pay deal for NHS staff expired in April and many workers have lost 20 per cent in real terms over ten years.
The 15 per cent pay demand from the health unions was felt to be a restorative pay rise. The 1 per cent rise initially offered to staff was an insult and staff waited anxiously for the announcement of the Pay Review body recommendation.
The Pay Review body recommended 3 per cent to the Government three weeks ago - unions question why the delay?
Energy and morale in the NHS workforce is ebbing away. 18 months of negotiations and public campaigns has resulted in a 3 per cent pay rise only announced following a leak to the media.
Inflation is currently at 2.4 per cent, reducing the pay rise to a 0.6 per cent increase. This grossly inadequate award will not help recruitment to fill the estimated 100,000 staff vacancies that threaten patient safety ratios.
Parliament is in recession from Friday July 23 but the pressure for health unions and the RCN to reject this pay offer could lead to industrial action as a last resort, reflecting the despair and anger of exhausted staff.
The public appreciated NHS workers during this pandemic. Staff are still treating patients suffering long Covid and those ill due to deviant strains of the virus. The public value all NHS key workers and feel they deserve a substantial pay rise.
Gwen Vardigans, Defend our NHS, Carron Crescent, York
