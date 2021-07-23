I am pleased that City York Council will stay as its own unitary authority (York council ‘to be spared in shake-up’, July 22). Local democracy and local accountability - that was the theme of council leader Keith Aspden as he spoke for the Lib Dem-led authority.

Contrast that, however, to his party’s continued calls and support for our country to be controlled by the distant EU based in far-away Brussels. Do personal employment opportunities influence their opposite stances on how local and national government should run?

Geoff Robb, Dunnington

 