A YOUNG volunteer from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award - for giving up her time to support the local vaccination centre.

Mollie Ovenden, 16, has been nominated for both the Spirit of Youth and the Volunteer of the Year award this year.

Mollie, who has just completed her final year at Manor CE Academy, decided to volunteer at the vaccination site at Askham Bar as during the national lockdowns she struggled with the lack of social interaction.

The teen signed up after her mother, Kirsten, did the same - and Mollie turned out to be the youngest to volunteer at the site at the time.

However, she was not refused the chance to give up her time as the team at the centre were looking for qualities such as confidence, empathy and helpfulness amongst others - all of which Mollie possesses.

To date Mollie has amassed in excess of 200 hours at the site and is a popular member of the volunteer team.

In addition to the struggles of her last months at school, since last Autumn her grandad had been in and out of hospital - and sadly passed away in March.

However, Mollie did not let this deter her from her duty at the vaccination site - as she stated: “People are relying on us and we can’t let them down, grandad wouldn’t want me to let them down.”

Mollie has been nominated for the awards by her grandmother, Angela Ovenden, who praised her efforts and enthusiasm.

Angela said: “The citywide effort has been magnificent - and I’m exceptionally proud that Mollie’s contributed so much to that voluntarily.

“Her enthusiasm for the programme remains as high today as it was on her first shift, and with over 200 hours under her belt, that’s some commitment.

“Her enthusiasm has even led to her recruiting a number of her peers to join the ranks. I believe her efforts for the city should be recognised.”

In this year’s Community Pride awards, there will be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Health Service Hero, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Child of the Year, Best Community Project, Doctor of the Year, the Mental Health Award and Carer of the Year.

Nominations for the awards are now closed.