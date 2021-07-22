A BRIDGE stuck open is causing traffic problems.
Reports are coming in that the A614 Boothferry Bridge in Howden is currently shut to traffic both ways due to the bridge being stuck open.
It's causing issues between the A63 Boothferry Road at the Ferryboat Inn Roundabout and Bridge Road.
Traffic is coping well and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and instead use a diversion via the M62 Ouse Bridge.
