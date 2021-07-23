A POPULAR North Yorkshire theatre has announced it will be reopening for the summer season.
After the final lifting of restrictions across England last week, the Whitby Amateur Dramatics Society (WADS) are looking forward to their grand return to Whitby Pavilion Theatre.
After an 18 month limbo for theatre across the country, the local performers from WADS, are "excited" for their 12 performance run of Michael Cooney’s farce ‘Cash On Delivery’.
It is hoped the family show, which runs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings until Tuesday September 14, will allow families and youngsters rediscover trips to their local theatre.
Director of the show, Ian Dobson is "delighted" to be returning to Whitby Pavilion Theatre again.
“This is probably the funniest play that WADS have ever done, it’s just the perfect show to cheers us up after such a tough 18 months", he said.
The show tells the story of Eric Swan who has pocketed tens of thousands of pounds through fraudulent DSS claims.
Tickets for Cash On Delivery are on sale now and are available from the Whitby Pavilion Box Office by calling (01947) 824770 and via the venue's website.
