IT'S 100 years ago that one of York's favourite shops opened.
Cox, the family-run leather business in Shambles, opened in 1921.
It closed in 2014 after serving the local community for 93 years.
For generations of people, Cox was the go-to place to have their shoes repaired.
I was a regular customer and also remember buying a small sheepskin rug from Cox too when my daughter was born in 2002 for her to lie on. We still have it today!
Cox was founded by William Cox, a shoe repairer from Northampton, and until the 1980s was known as Cox of Northampton.
Mr Cox was joined in the business by his nephew Percy Nutt and his wife Annie.
Over the years, the owners increased the range of products by selling sheepskin and leather goods and expanded the premises further by acquiring a third adjacent property.
In our photo today we can see how many shops have changed hands in Shambles over the years.
Who remembers RK Himsworth, or The Miniature Gallery, and Antartex of Scotland?
