NORTH Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner will focus on the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on domestic abuse.

Philip Allott is planning to host a domestic abuse round-table event later this year to hear from key stakeholders about what more can be done to protect victims.

Ahead of that, the commissioner is now inviting those with views from across North Yorkshire and York to get involved - as he questions North Yorkshire Police on their view on what has happened in the county, how survivors have been supported and asks what more can be done to encourage abuse to be reported and tackled.

Mr Allott, who came in the commissioner role in May, said: “My Public Accountability Meetings give you the chance to question leaders from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service - and this month’s topics are particularly important.

“Survivors of domestic abuse deserve the best possible support to deal with the impact of the crime and help them recover as much as is ever possible.

"I will be reviewing what happens here in North Yorkshire and York during this meeting and discussing what more we can do.

“I would welcome views and questions from anyone on this important topic, or on our second focus – the training capabilities of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service - and hope you will get involved in this month’s meeting.”

In addition to discussing domestic abuse, the commissioner will then hear about North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s efforts to ensure that training and facilities are fit for a modern fire service and receive an update about concerns reported at last month’s meeting.

The review will be broadcast live online on Tuesday July 27 at 1.30pm as part of the regular Public Accountability Meeting - which are organised with the aim of making North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service more accessible to members of the public.

A recent report from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found the pandemic had put domestic abuse victims at greater risk.

The report also praised police for making good use of technology and working with partners to find new ways to support victims, but said there was still much more to do.

In advance of the meeting, send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk - you should include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the commissioner’s website and YouTube channel.

Mr Allott, who took over the role from Julia Mulligan earlier this year, has said he wants to act as a “voice for the community” in the county.