Shoppers are taking to social media to highlight empty shelves appearing in supermarkets across the country.

Retailers are under “increasing pressure” to keep shelves fully stocked amid staff shortages caused by the “pingdemic”, industry bosses have warned.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has urged the Government act to change self-isolation guidance for workers.

It comes as Britain’s mounting lorry driver shortage also puts increased pressure on the country’s grocery supply chain.

Food industry bosses also warned that supply chains are “starting to fail” because of workers isolating over coronavirus contacts.

