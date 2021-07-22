A 70-year-old man who allegedly injured a man in his sixties in a field north of York has been remanded in custody.
Stephen Phillip Lionel Harpin, 70, of Walmer Carr, Wigginton, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Sunday.
He was not asked to formally enter a plea when he appeared before York Magistrates Court.
Because the charge can only be tried by a judge and jury his case was sent to York Crown Court where he will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 16.
They refused him bail and remanded him in custody.
