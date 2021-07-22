UPDATED 6AM: The road has now reopened and the vehicle has been removed.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 1.58am. Crews from Selby, Humberside and West Yorkshire appliances all responded to reports of a vehicle fire. West Yorkshire crews were first on the scene and put out a van that was on fire.
A VEHICLE fire has shut part of a major road.
The Eastbound exit slip road of the M62 in North Yorkshire is currently closed due to a vehicle fire at junction 34, the A19 turn off for Selby and Doncaster.
The exit slip road is closed heading up to the roundabout.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured.
