UPDATED 6AM: The road has now reopened and the vehicle has been removed.

 

A VEHICLE fire has shut part of a major road.

The Eastbound exit slip road of the M62 in North Yorkshire is currently closed due to a vehicle fire at junction 34, the A19 turn off for Selby and Doncaster.

The exit slip road is closed heading up to the roundabout.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured.