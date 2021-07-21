THE failure to reorganise local government in York is a ‘missed opportunity’, Conservative councillors say.
They had favoured an association with Ryedale, Scarborough and Selby councils which they said would have meant no reduction in local decision making, but ‘economies of scale’ and improvements in governance.
Reacting to this evening’s decision, Conservative group leader Cllr Paul Doughty said: “It’s a great shame the Lib Dems refused to work with or have any meaningful discussion with the neighbouring district councils, who were able to work together cross-party to help come up a model which we believed would have been better.
“I am therefore not entirely surprised with the decision announced today. Effectively it is no change in York – dysfunction continues regrettably.
“No doubt the repeated propaganda pumped out at taxpayer expense by the Lib Dem council leadership has been a major factor.
“Events such as paying off the former Chief Executive more than needed, the failure over declaring an interest by the Lib Dem council leader, successive years of maximum council tax increases, repeatedly missed green waste collections, deteriorating roads, disgraceful action over access in the city for disabled people – the failure list by this council is endless. No doubt neighbouring authorities might also have been wary with dealing directly with such politicians in York.”
