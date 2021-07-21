FIREFIGHTERS are currently battling a large blaze.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue say they have crews at High Back Side in Pickering.
They were called out at about 3.43pm.
A service spokesman said: "Multiple crews responded to a combine fire in a field of standing crops. This incident is ongoing."
