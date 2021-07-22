A BOUNDARY dispute between two elderly people turned violent when one was sweeping up leaves, York Crown Court heard.

Retired teacher Lewis Maxwell Graham, 77, broke his 76-year-old neighbour's wrist and left her with "irreversible" injuries, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

He is now confined inside his home during the day for the rest of the summer.

"I would have thought at your age and her age you should be able to sort things out amicably," Judge Simon Hickey told Graham.

"You are a retired teacher. I would have thought you had a lot of common sense."

York Crown Court heard the two have lived next door to each other for more than 20 years.

Graham, of Glaisdale near Whitby, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and was given an eight-month prison sentence on condition he observe a two-month daily curfew from 10am to 5pm.

He must also pay £500 compensation to the woman and £200 prosecution costs.

Ms Morrison said another neighbour was helping the woman trim trees on her land on December 1 when leaves fell onto Graham's drive.

She was allowed to go on the drive to sweep up leaves and did so.

After a few minutes, Graham came out of his house angrily and pushed her over, breaking her wrists and causing her intense pain in her lower back.

Defence solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said the woman could only go on the drive if she got permission in advance from the retired teacher.

That day she did not have permission. The solicitor alleged she was damaging a wall Graham had built.