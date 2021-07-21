A bus driver has pleaded guilty to stealing aircraft parts and other items from RAF Leeming.

Cameron Milburn, now 25, was part of the Northumbrian Universities Air Squadron (NUAS) when he carried out a series of thefts at the North Yorkshire air base, York Crown Court heard.

Michael Cahill, prosecuting, said: "There is a degree of breach of trust and responsibility, given the position he was in and the items he has taken."

Milburn had used his squadron status to take the items.

Defence barrister Christopher Morrison said: "These offences are effectively the dishonest retention of items that he acquired during the tenancy in relation to the position he held at the air squadron."

He no longer holds the position and "that puts his career aims in ruins", said the barrister. He now works as a bus driver.

Milburn, of Ashford Drive, Sacriston near Durham, pleaded guilty to four charges of theft, all committed at RAF Leeming.

He admitted stealing the aircraft parts on or before March 23, 2018, stealing a helmet and helmet component parts, keys, clothing and an ID card belonging to NUAS between January 28, 2015, and August 31, 2017 and two charges of stealing a bicycle.

The prosecution accepted his not guilty pleas to charges of stealing aircraft parts at RAF Topcliffe on August 23, 2018 from VGS RAF Air Cadets, a navigation aid on March 23, 2018, navigation charts between November 21, 2016 and August 31, 2017, and a greatcoat on October 31, 2017.

York Crown Court heard he told police on his arrest he had items that "have fallen into my possession in previous months and years."

Milburn was released on bail while probation officers prepare a pre-sentence report.

Judge Simon Hickey said he would not jail him.

Milburn will be sentenced on August 23.

RAF Leeming is currently home to No 100 Squadron and several other units including NUAS and Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron.