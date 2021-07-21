YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has now passed the 500 mark - after another steep rise as further cases continue to be recorded.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 30, taking it to 505.7 cases per 100,000 population.
A further 127 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area taking the total for the pandemic to 16,535.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 36, taking it to 550.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 465 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 23,960.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 57, taking it over 600 to 630.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 337 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 44,104 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,563,006.
