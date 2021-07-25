AS the Olympics get underway in Tokyo we look back to 2012 when London hosted the games and when thousands of people lined the streets in York to witness the Olympic torch relay.

It was June 19 - a gloriously sunny day - and there was a carnival atmosphere as one-by-one, the lucky few chosen to carry the flame made their way from York College in Tadcaster Road, along the Bar Walls, through the city centre and on to Knavesmire, where the flame was carried on horseback by Olympic showjumper Harvey Smith.

The torch had arrived in York the day before and was escorted by a 200-strong team of cyclists, all dressed in red.

Crowds gather in York in June 2012 to see the Olympic torch relay

One of those to ride with the flame was Anna Hogan, then aged 27, who said she and her fellow riders were “very excited.”

In the centre of York, hundreds gathered at the corner of Shambles and Pavement, many waving Union flags, as a band played tunes such as Land Of Hope And Glory and Danny Boy outside St Crux Church. Some onlookers even climbed a nearby tree to secure a better view.

Glenn Marshall, 41, from Fulford, said: “It’s a massive day for York to be playing a part in the Olympics and it's great to see so many people out to see the torch.”

Susan Peters, 66, from Holgate, likened the occasion to the Pope’s visit to York in 1982 because of the feeling of “togetherness and happiness” in the city.

The torch relay continued to Selby where fire-breathers and local choirs entertained the crowds, which included hundreds of schoolchildren as well as residents and local workers.

Metropolitan Police outriders waved to the crowds and sponsors handed out drinks and flags to supporters, while official Olympic staff whipped up cheers and shouts from those gathered near the Abbey and in Gowthorpe.

Handover time - Olympic torch relay in York in 2012

After a brief stop at Selby High School, the procession moved along the A63 through Monk Fryston.