YORK fringe venue Theatre@41 in Monkgate is emerging from lockdown by announcing its first full autumn season.

Tickets go on sale today for a September 18 fundraising gig in aid of the theatre by country music band The Rusty Pegs.

That will kick start a season which Theatre@41 chair Alan Park says will be 'packed full of surprises' thanks to plenty of behind-the-scenes work during lockdown.

It will include everything the arts lover looking for something a little bit different could want, he said. "We'll be playing host to Edinburgh comedians, established York community groups and new theatre companies able to come to York for the first time as we offer an affordable, accessible fringe space," he said.

Theatre@41 is in the Monkgate building which used to be home to the old John Cooper Studio. Renamed Theatre@41 in 2018, this will be its first full season.

"Our aim is to complement the offer of York Theatre Royal, the Joseph Rowntree and Opera House by launching a more experimental, rough and ready space," said Alan.

“We have been in discussion with promoters and performers who are new to the venue – showing them what we have to offer and how versatile our black box studio is. The result is an incredible list of bookings ranging from touring shows to top comedians.”

The Rusty Pegs will kick it all off on September 18. "We suggest you book early,” said Alan. “They have a massive following!"

Launching the new comedy content in October will be 'as seen on tv' and festival favourites Olga Koch and Sara Barron, both touring the UK comedy circuit. And the theatre is also set to welcome touring theatre companies - including Just Some Theatre with interactive comedy whodunnit Killer Question, and Leeds company Rhyme N Reason.

The box office opens on today. Visit 41monkgate.co.uk