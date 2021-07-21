POLICE are urging residents to be vigilant following a number of reports of doorstep sellers claiming to be ex-offenders working on a rehabilitation scheme.
Residents in the Tadcaster area have reported feeling intimidated by the callers’ behaviour including one who bought overpriced goods after feeling pressured by their behaviour.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing to anyone else who believes they have been targeted by the callers to contact them, including anyone with doorbell video cameras or CCTV.
It is believed the sellers were driven to the location in a minibus yesterday (July 20) and picked up again in Tadcaster at the end of the day.
Anyone who believes they may have seen the minibus or believes they have picked it up on their dashcam is also asked to get in touch via email at David.white@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for PC Dave White.
To reduce the risk of becoming a victim of bogus callers, remember the following four steps:
- Lock all doors – even when you are at home
- Stop before you open the door, ask them who they are
- Chain – always use a door chain or spy hole
- Check – Not sure who they are? Don’t open the door.
If you have information about suspected bogus callers or distraction burglars, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, the national charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you feel threatened by a caller, or your safety is at risk, always call 999.
