“BEFORE, I could be trapped at home due to traffic or a bad day - now I can get out,” says a disabled cyclist whose e-bike has given her a newfound freedom.

Rose Drew is one of a growing number of people attracted by the benefits of electronic bikes, with City of York Council now encouraging others to take advantage of its ‘try before you buy’ offer.

Under the E-Switch scheme, anyone who lives, works or studies in York can borrow an e-cycle and receive a £300 discount off e-cycles.

The scheme includes an offer for people with disabilities or mobility issues to trial an inclusive e-cycle, with bigger discounts available for disabled participants, job seekers or newly-employed people.

“I am an older cyclist, and a disabled cyclist,” said Rose who has welcomed the scheme. “I’m also late to returning to cycling after decades of depending on cars. Traffic in York is difficult and the air quality is poor. To reach the GP would take me seven minutes by car or 40-plus minutes by two buses.

“I had long wanted to try a bike, especially an e-bike, but at first they were difficult to find and now they are prohibitively expensive. Plus, it had been 35 years.

“With encouragement, a bike loan, and refresher training via the Bike Belles, I regained my ‘bike legs’ in less than a month.”

York Bike Belles is a charitable organisation working passionate about enabling people of all ages and abilities to walk and cycle more in York.

“Whereas before I could be trapped at home due to traffic or a bad day, now (unless it’s an awful day) I can get out,” added Rose.

“Plus, hypermobility, a joint disorder that can cause joint dislocation, is not treatable except by exercise.

“With a bike, I actually maintain function, or even improve. My husband, 11 years my senior, has also tried biking but often finds it simpler to walk.

“However with an e-bike, we can both travel several miles out at a time, and I use mine to reach schools where I occasionally work as a supply teacher or as a teaching assistant for SEND students.

“We are all living longer than 50 to100 years ago, but moving our bodies less. Traffic has increased, air quality has decreased. People no longer engage in manufacture or farming, but sit in offices and try to get to the gym on weekends.

“Subsidising bikes, especially e-bikes, will encourage elders and those with mobility issues to give cycling a try. E-bikes will keep older riders on a bike for longer.

“Making a bike easier to use will encourage riders. Making a bike safer to use will give heart to the reluctant. If we make it difficult to cycle, we’ll choose a more convenient option which is often driving.

“If we make cycling accessible, safe, and fun, more people will leave the car at home. And that’s better for all of us.”

York received £133,040 from the Department for Transport for the e-cycle scheme.