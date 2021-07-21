A YORK hairdresser has told how people are "quite nervous" for everyday events after 'Freedom Day'.
Sam Olgar, who owns Sam Olgar Hair on Bridge Street, said he had received many calls since Monday from regular clients asking about masks.
July 19 saw all restrictions on social contact eased alongside the decision to make mask wearing a personal choice.
But not everyone was ready for the changes, Sam says, as he continues to follow previous coronavirus guidelines and keep masks in place.
Sam told The Press: "We get quite a lot of regular clients. They're just asking 'Can stylists keep the masks?' as people are quite nervous now.
"It's also for us as well.
"I thought, we'll be really safe and also our client will feel comfortable. We get so many people asking if stylists can keep masks.
"Lots of people have to isolate and Covid is getting really easily to other people."
