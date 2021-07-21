LIVE music is returning to the woods near Pocklington for a third time this summer.
Following the success of two outdoor live music events at Primrose Wood earlier this month, Pocklington Arts Centre has announced that there will be a a third woodland concert, on August 5 - this time headlined by BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winners The Trials of Cato.
"This will once again fuse nature’s soundtrack, background birdsong and transcendent live music under a natural canopy of trees," said Pocklington Arts Centre director Janet Farmer.
Hailed by BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe as 'one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times', the band's debut album, Hide and Hair, won Best Album at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Tickets for August 5 are £14 each and are on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or from 01759 301547.
Rachael Croft performing live at Primrose Woods earlier this month
