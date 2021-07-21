TV broadcast giant Sky have unveiled new shake-up of their TV channels - with some firm favourites on the move.
Here's a round-up of the latest changes in store for telly fans.
According to the Sky Community website, several changes were rolled out during the week commencing Monday, July 19 - these include;
Monday, July 19, 2021
- Sky channel 302 has been temporarily renamed to Sky Magic / Sky Magic HD with movies 'dedicated to the best of magic'.
- Elsewhere, Brit Asia TV on channel 767 has been temporarily removed from the TV guide.
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
- Sky Sports The Open on channels 405/859 have been renamed to Sky Sports Golf/SkySports Golf HD. The channels will feature live coverage of all four majors, plus PGA Tour, European Tour and LPGA Tour events.
- Within the movie section, SC Original Vs Remake on channels 304/845, have been renamed to Sky Greats / Sky Greats HD. They will feature 'timeless storytelling, unforgettable hits and movie legends'.
- Ahead of the launch on Friday, Eurosport Olympics HD pop-up channels launch to the EPG in the 900s.
The channel numbers range from 983 to 989, including;
Eurosport 3 HD - 983
Eurosport 4 HD - 984
Eurosport 5 HD - 985
Eurosport 6 HD - 986
Eurosport 7 HD - 987
Eurosport 8 HD - 988
Eurosport 9 HD – 989
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
- Sky Sports Cricket on channels 404/858 have been renamed to Sky Sports Hundred / Sky Sports Hundred HD. Sky Sports The Hundred will have live coverage and highlights of all 68 matches in the inaugural Men’s and Women’s competitions, with live coverage of the first two England v India test matches.
What other changes have taken place recently?
Earlier this month, the FOX channels, including FOX on channel 124, FOX+1 on channel 224, and FOX HD on channel 821 have all closed down.
Elsewhere, Sky Nature moved from channel 130 to 124, and That's TV Gold launched on channel number 187, with the latter being home to 'classic TV shows'.
