TWO more Covid deaths at York trust hospitals have sadly taken the total for the pandemic over 600.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the two further deaths recorded at hospitals in the trust take the total to 601.

There have been 16 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 68 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 87,956.

The dates of death range from June 20 - July 20.

Their families have been informed.