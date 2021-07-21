YORK'S new riverside beach club will be selling alcohol after securing a drinks licence from the city council - but only at weekends.

The YO1 Beach Club opened last month in Tower Gardens, near Skeldergate Bridge - serving soft drinks, mocktails, hot beverages, food, snacks and ice-cream until 6pm daily.

But it will now be selling alcohol at the weekend and opening until 10pm.

In announced the change on Instagram with the post:

"From Friday, The YO1 Beach Club is pleased to offer a range of alcoholic beverages over weekends, alongside our large range of soft drinks, coffees, ice creams and food. Open until 10pm on licensed days, you can book a table to come and enjoy the beach with your family, your friends or your loved ones and have drinks, dinner and some fun in the sand. Check the website for details of the dates and DM us to book your table!"

In another post, it revealed what was on the menu:

"This Friday and Saturday, The YO1 Beach Club will be offering a full range of alcoholic drinks alongside the main menu. Pina Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, Passionfruit Martini... all available this weekend. Open until 10pm on Friday and Saturday. See you there."

The beach club, which has a large marquee but also an outdoor sandy area with deck chairs, tables, and a covered giant sand pit, will be open until September 5.

Its alcohol license will be available on 23/24/30/31 July 23,24,30,31 and August 6,7,13,14,20,21,22,27,28,29.

The club will support two charities - the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) whose search and rescue service has been saving lives around the UK coast for nearly 200 years - and York Rescue Boat, an independent lifeboat and search and rescue team centring around the Rivers Ouse and Foss.

The beach club has been set up by Coopers Marquees, a family-run, York-based business which is now the 10th largest marquee company in the UK with a national reputation for excellence. The company supplies a range of structures to events large and small including York Racecourse and The Great Yorkshire Show.