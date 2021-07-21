SCHOOL'S out for summer - and we'd love to see your leavers' photos.

As pupils break up for the long summer holiday it can be an emotional time as they bid farewell to friends and teachers.

Because of high Covid rates and restrictions, many schools had to cancel end-of-year celebrations such as proms.

But we'd love to share photos and videos of these farewells - you can send them with us via the Send Now button below and we can share them with our readers online and in The Press.

Have a great summer!