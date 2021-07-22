The Friends of York Cemetery are pleased to announce the return of their very popular cemetery walks.
This Sunday, July 25, at 2pm, enjoy a walk with Jenifer Hawkins. She will tell the interesting tales of York brewers and publicans buried in the cemetery.
All welcome. Suggested donation adults £5, children £2 - includes refreshments.
Hazel Hall, Friends of York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, York
