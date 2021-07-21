A MAN has been jailed for eight months because he took photos of his neighbours’ property.
David Roberts, 77, is subject to a restraining order aimed at protecting his neighbours from his harassment.
But on 26 May and 27 May he used his mobile phones and broke the order by taking photos of their property, Scarborough Magistrates Court heard.
Roberts, of Fieldside, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a restraining order.
He was on a community order imposed in November 2020 for harassment.
It was revoked and he was sentenced for all offences to 32 weeks in prison. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
