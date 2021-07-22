Given the council’s pontification about meadows in and around York, I suppose it is of no surprise that the city walls along Lord Mayors Walk now look in such a dreadful, unkempt state!
What an advert it is to tourists admiring the walls during a stroll along what is a known as a beauty spot when the daffodils are out in the spring.
Not the picture postcard now though, with most of the moat, footpath and bank sides overgrown with grass, nettles and a host of other weeds. Still, the savings on grass cutting, and servicing the ‘robot’ mower, will surely be seen in our council tax, won’t they?
John Aked, The Meadows, Skelton
