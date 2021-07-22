AN ART exhibition celebrating the heroes of the NHS has been unveiled in the ‘Tent of Hope’ at York’s vaccination centre.

The collection of portraits of front-line NHS workers, created by York artist Karen Winship, features a brand new piece honouring staff who are based at the vaccination centre.

Karen, whose daughter, Kelly is featured in the exhibition, said: "The specially commissioned piece really finishes the collection off nicely and is a timely and relevant tribute to the team at the York vaccination centre, as well as to all NHS staff who have worked on the frontline throughout the pandemic."

The work is now on display in the ‘Tent of Hope’ at the Askham Bar site - which is the third location Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has taken this exhibition to.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: "When the opportunity to take NHS Heroes to the vaccination centre arose, we couldn’t think of a more fitting location for these stunning portraits that have been created by a very talented artist."

Around 1,500 people pass through the tent at the centre's busiest times.

Michelle Philips, director of quality and patient experience, Nimbuscare, who operate the site, said: "Showcasing art within the 'Tent of Hope' brightens up everyone's visit to the vaccination centre and we're so grateful to have yet another fantastic collection from the very talented Karen Winship.

“We're delighted with the special piece of art she has done for us which will be treasured by us all."

Karen started her career in graphic design, before gaining her teaching degree, and going on to work in a maximum security prison as head of art.

Karen works mainly in acrylics and looks for the narrative within an image.