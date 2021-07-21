A NEW TV series about people in dire need of help to tidy their homes are looking for local people to star in their pilot season.
Production company, Avalon TV, are working with a ‘major national broadcaster’ to find local people around the UK in help of transforming their messy, cluttered spaces into well organised, Instagram-able homes.
A team of cleaning enthusiasts will guide two overwhelmed clients per episode through deep cleans, decluttering, and wardrobe organisation, as well as offer useful tips to help them keep on top of things.
The programme will focus on the emotional wellbeing of the clients, to encourage them to rethink their current lifestyles, and show them how a more liveable home environment can help them to undergo both a physical and psychological transformation.
Combining elements of the popular TV programmes Queer Eye, Tattoo Fixers, and How Clean is your House, the team is equipped for anything- needing of a professional overhaul from a ‘cleaning fairy godmother’, to those unable to keep on top of messy adult children and pets shedding fur around their home.
To apply email: makeover@avalonuk.com or text 07572158270.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.