HOMES on a major council housing development in York have secured the highest-rated energy performance possible, as the first residents move in.
As The Press reported last month, Lowfield Green, on the site of the old Lowfield School in Acomb, has been hit by some delays as a result of the pandemic - pushing the cost up by £2.1 million.
Work continues of the site where 165 new homes are being built - 56 of them affordable, 19 in a communal scheme, six self build and the remaining 84 sold at market price.
Now City of York Council says the new Shape Homes York homes at Lowfield Green have secured the highest-rated energy performance certificates (EPC) available.
Certificates issued for the homes fitted with photovoltaic cells, have been independently assessed as being ‘A’ rated, with running costs expected to be about £350 per year.
Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods at City of York Council, said: “These certificates deliver on our promise for low-energy homes as part of our Housing Delivery Programme. The ratings are fantastic for the environment and for residents’ energy bills.
“With our next phase of shared ownership homes at Lowfield Green being allocated to the city’s invaluable key workers, this rating makes the homes an even more affordable option.
“These ‘A’ rated homes are a stepping stone towards the 112 zero carbon new homes planned for our next two sites at Duncombe Barracks in Clifton, and at Burnholme in Heworth.”
Click here for more information on the low-energy homes at Lowfield Green.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.