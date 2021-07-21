THREE York teenage girls enjoyed a prom night to remember when they took a boat to their end-of-year school party.

Rosie Henderson Holmes, Alex Shepherd and Tianna Wigginton, of Huntington School, York, were whisked away to a night to remember via a boat decked out with rose-gold balloons spelling out 'Prom 2021'.

The boat took them from York Marina to Museum Gardens, where they were picked up by a sports car and driven to York Racecourse, where the school prom was being held.

Alex, Tianna and Rosie on their way to prom - by boat!

Photographs were taken by Heather Storr of Heather Louise Photography.

The boat was decorated by the girls's mums: Chelle Holmes, Lynne Shepherd and Alexis Wigginton.

Chelle's partner Craig Johnson, who works at York Marina, piloted the boat.

Chelle said she cried when she saw her daughter in her prom dress, which cost £330 from Va Va Voom Boutique in York.

She said: "Rosie and her friends were over the moon that the prom could go ahead because they got to see all their friends properly and because it's been such a rubbish year."

The prom took place on Monday evening - Freedom Day - and had been postponed from July 5.

The girls are picked up at Museum Gardens by a sports car to take them to prom

Chelle, who runs Holmes Made Cakes of York, said: "It was almost cancelled, but so many amazing people made this possible for the kids."

Most York schools cancelled their end-of-year proms in light of Covid restrictions and rising cases, however York High held its prom on Tuesday evening.

