MOVIE fans heading to Cineworld will be expected to social distance despite 'Freedom Day' changes.
As restrictions lift and temperatures soar, the cinema chain confirmed it will keep the social contact rule in auditoriums as well as maintaining hand sanitiser stations, deep cleaning, plastic till screens and more.
Guests have react positively on the chain’s Twitter and Facebook with one adding: "Brilliant news, a big well done and thank you for doing the right thing."
Full details of Covid-19 safety measures are available via www.cineworld.com
