A NORTH Yorkshire college’s sport department celebrated the success of its students and sports teams at its end of year awards night.
Sports and Public Services staff and students at Selby College ended the academic year on a high with an awards presentation held at Selby Rugby club - with a number of students taking home awards for their academic and sporting achievements.
Matthew Duck, sports development officer at the college - and who organised the event, said: “We’re extremely pleased that we were able to go ahead with the event this year after what has been an extremely challenging time for our students.
“Despite the hurdles they have faced and the disruption to their education, they have put their all into their studies and sporting teams.”
The evening’s proceedings were kicked off with speeches from the college’s men’s football first team captain, Harry Jackson and its second team captain Sam Gibbons, highlighting their favourite sporting moments from the past year.
The awards ceremony followed shortly after this with sport lecturers Alex Bell, Carla Cantrell, Katie Brash, Gabriel Horgan, Matthew Duck and Rich Burgess presenting the accolades to the winners.
Sam Gibbons, who won the ‘Sports Personality of the Year’ prize, said: “From training, to our coach journeys for our away games to playing at home, I’ve loved every minute of it - regardless of whether we have won or lost.”
In line with Covid-19 guidance, staff and students were able to enjoy a safe and secure evening, with group bubbles, social distancing and mask-wearing.
