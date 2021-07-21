THE number of Covid patients at hospitals across North Yorkshire has increased by more than 30 over the last week.
Data from the NHS shows that there are now 112 patients at hospitals across the county's hospitals - compared to 80 last week. Fifteen of these patients are on Intensive Care Units (ICU).
Nineteen patients are at York Hospital, three in Harrogate, three in Scarborough and 87 in South Teees.
On the county's borders, 27 patients are at Darlington Hospital and 17 at Airedale Hospital.
The vaccination programme continues to make progress across North Yorkshire and York.
As of yesterday (July 20) around 568k people had been vaccinated and around 467k people had also received a second dose.
This breaks down to 313k first doses and 266k second doses in North Yorkshire and 254k first doses and 201k second doses in York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.