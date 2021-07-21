COUPLES tying the knot at York Register Office will now be able to invite more guests to the ceremony following Monday's lifting of restrictions.

The number of people allowed inside York Register Office for weddings has increased from 11 to 32, as well as the couple, photographer and registrars, with children under the age of five also allowed to sit on parents' knees.

"We are not yet able to accommodate the maximum number of 50, as social distancing is still required between guests and the registrars conducting critical duties in the city," said a City of York Council spokesman. "This will be kept under review."

Death registrations will continue remotely until September when this will be reviewed by government.

The council has outlined changes to the way a number of services and buildings are managed including the crematorium.

Other changes people can expect:

Crematorium

The number of attendees will no longer be restricted from Monday, July 19, and funeral directors have already been informed.

Mansion House

The Mansion House will continue to operate with a free-flow system. Due to a number of small and more restricted areas there will be limits to the total number of visitors in the Mansion House at any one time.

The City Walls

The two way system on the City Walls will be restored.

West Offices (customer centre)

The Customer Centre has been operational since April 12, most services can be found online or can be accessed by phone. More information can be found here: https://www.york.gov.uk/CustomerCentre

Staff and customers are encouraged to continue to respect and protect each other.

Please protect yourself and others by taking the following steps:

• Use the hand sanitiser provided

• Wear a facemask indoors if you can

• If you feel unwell do not enter buildings

Local residents, businesses, key workers, volunteers and communities in the city are thanked for their efforts in helping to keep the city safe, as we reach another milestone in the roadmap out of lockdown.

Executive member for finance and performance, Councillor Nigel Ayre, said: “There will be some positive changes to the ways in which people can access services.

“We will continue to review how council services and buildings are managed, in line with covid-rates and government guidance.

“Covid safety measures continue to remain in place for Council services. The pandemic is not over yet. Staff and customers are urged to remain cautious and to continue to be kind to one another.”