THE Cinderella on Ice tour has been pushed forward over what organisers described as "uncertainty surrounding the events industry".

The Dancing on Ice style tour is a take on the timeless fairytale of Cinderella, featuring some of the world's most elite entertainers and skilled skaters.

The event was due to take place at Roko Health Club between August 17 and 22 - making York the second stop on its UK tour.

But in an announcement today, organisers said the "only option is to sadly postpone the events".

A spokesperson for Cinderella on Ice said: "Due to the uncertainty surrounding the events industry and coronavirus, in particular the spread of the new Delta Variant.

"It is with heavy hearts that we at Fairytales On Ice have had to come to the difficult decision to postpone this years Cinderella on Ice Tour.

"The welfare of all of our customers is our top priority and we simply cannot take any unnecessary risks where this virus is concerned. Thus in keeping with current government and local authority guidance, our only option is to sadly postpone the events.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but we promised to take you and your families on a magical and enchanting journey, and this is something we simply must deliver to its fullest potential. It would mean a great deal to us if you could hold on to your tickets as the magic will return bigger and better than ever! We will take care of everything for you, and you will not need to do anything moving forward."

Those who cannot make the new dates can get the face value of their ticket refunded via the platform you purchased. You can email info@fairytaleonice.com with your booking reference in the Subject Line and this will be processed.

Instead the York event will take place on February 23-27, 2022.

Other dates include:

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln - February 14-20, 2022.

Roko Health Club, York - February 23-27, 2022.

Stewarts Park, Middlesbrough - March 2-6, 2022.

Manchester - March 9-13, 2022.

Royal Highland Showground, Edinburgh - March 16-20, 2022.

Rainton Arena, Durham - March 23-27, 2022.

Hickstead Showground, Brighton - March 31-April 6, 2022.

Refunds will be available until August 6, 2021 and processed on or shortly after this date.

After this date tickets will automatically roll over to the new 2022 dates.

The spokesperson added: "We would like to apologise once again but thank you all for your support so far. We look forward to welcoming better times with you all in the near future."