A CARE company in York has received an ‘Outstanding’ rating for caring from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - which is backed up by a ‘Good’ rating overall in the firm’s very first inspection.

The Great Care Company is a home care agency, providing care and support to people in their own homes with physical disabilities, dementia or old age.

With offices in the North East, including in York, the achievement serves to reflect the “truly holistic approach” the team offers - as well as the positive relationships developed with clients.

The ‘Outstanding’ inspection report on the care company from the CQC states: “People’s wellbeing and happiness were made a priority by the provider who exceeded contractual obligations to ensure people’s independence, welfare and social and emotional needs were promoted and provided for.”

Commenting on the CQC rating, Angela Gregory, registered manager of the York office said: “This rating means so much, the outstanding rating in care makes all the hard work worthwhile. It ensures people receive care that is personal to them and their needs, and that our service is provided to a high standard.

“To have achieved this in our first CQC inspection makes me very proud of our team.”

The care workers also received top marks, with the report explaining that care staff were highly motived and were actively involved in and contributed to the continuous improvements in care and support.

The report also states: “The provider and registered manager were dedicated to providing individualised care that met the highest standards and promoted people’s independence and quality of life.”

“I try to be professional and do my role with a happy outlook, I want to make sure clients can participate and interact as much as possible and retain their independence”, said homecare assistant, Fiona Scarce.

Alison Giles, who also a works as a homecare assistant for The Great Care Company, said she always aims to treat clients as individuals with kindness and respect.

“I am always happy and chatty and go out of my way to make sure clients are happy in themselves and with the care I give. I talk to them about their interests and find out about their pasts”, she added.

Central to how the company operates is the use of what’s known as the “Extra Mile Fund’. The fund is an incentive scheme set up to provide additional funding to staff to enable them to enhance people’s wellbeing and reduce social isolation.

To date, the Great Care Company has provided over 90 hours of free care or support to clients using this fund.

The CQC report comes on the back of the recent award achieved by the Great Care Company as one of the Top 20 Home Care Providers in the Yorkshire and Humber.