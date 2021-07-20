A MAN has appeared before York Magistrates Court accused of being the lorry driver involved in a fatal collision that killed an Australian photographer at Aysgarth Falls last year.
Jack Antony Warburton, 29, of Ernest Cope Road, Leighton near Crewe, is charged with causing John Spurling’s death by careless driving of a Mercedes articulated lorry on Yore Bridge, Church Bank at Aysgarth Falls on March 12, 2020.
Mr Spurling, 74, of Perth, Western Australia, was visiting the beauty spot in Wensleydale when he died.
Warburton did not enter a plea and the case was sent to York Crown Court where he will appear on August 9 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
He was released on unconditional bail.
