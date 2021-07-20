COUNCILLORS say City of York Council is taking action to remove more than a dozen caravans which have parked up in a York field without authorisation.
Travellers arrived on Chesney Field, off Foxwood Lane, on Sunday, causing concern to local residents, some of whom contacted The Press.
Westfield ward councillors Andrew Waller, Sue Hunter and Simon Daubeney said in a letter delivered to householders in St Stephen’s Road, whose homes back on to the field,that they had been contacted by a number of residents concerned about the arrival of the unauthorised visitors.
They said Cllr Waller had spoken with police, who had been told there was the intention to ‘stay a few days.’
The councillors said the council’s enforcement team had told them that they had served a ‘direction to leave’ on Monday afternoon, which was part of the legal process which would be required should the next stage of going to court be necessary.
The Press gave the council opportunity to comment this morning but it has not yet done so.
