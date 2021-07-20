A MAIN road is partially blocked after a carvan has overturned in traffic.
Two lanes of three on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire are currently blocked and there is queueing traffic for two miles due to an overturned caravan which has hit the central reservation in the southbound carriageway at junction 44 the A64 York and Tadcaster turn off.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say c rews from Acomb, Knaresborough, Ripon and neighbouring brigade Wetherby responded to reports of a multiple vehicle road traffic collision involving a caravan.
A service spokesman said: "This resulted in a single vehicle road traffic collision where a caravan had impacted the central reservation. This incident is ongoing."
