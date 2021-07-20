A 15-year-old girl found unconscious in the middle of a field behind Asda at Jockey Lane, Huntington, late on Saturday night is not thought to have been seriously ill.
Paramedics and fire crews were called just after 10.30pm. They used an extendable ladder to carry the girl back across a ditch.
She was then taken to hospital. "But she is not believed to have been seriously ill," a spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said.
The Press reported the incident online on Sunday, prompting many readers to comment on Facebook that they hoped the girl was all right.
